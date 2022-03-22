Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 653 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,209,000 after acquiring an additional 20,237 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,734,000 after acquiring an additional 221,860 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $312.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.66, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.78. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $338.00 to $307.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $351.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.36.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

