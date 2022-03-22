Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 7,396 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,457 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,396 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Asset Management grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 4,386,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,896,000 after acquiring an additional 289,721 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 16,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.94.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. UBS Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 23 to CHF 20 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.19.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

