Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 926 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises about 3.5% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $23,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,410,000 after buying an additional 1,502,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,322,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,752,000 after purchasing an additional 357,886 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,196,000 after purchasing an additional 953,521 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,512,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,687,000 after buying an additional 502,075 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,504,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,877,000 after buying an additional 36,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 651,173 shares of company stock valued at $176,985,164 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

Shares of LLY opened at $289.64 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $295.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

