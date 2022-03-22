Lightning (LIGHT) Price Up 1.4% This Week

Lightning (LIGHT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Lightning has a market capitalization of $5.48 million and $26,939.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lightning has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Lightning coin can now be purchased for $0.0853 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lightning alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00036476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00107162 BTC.

Lightning Coin Profile

Lightning is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Buying and Selling Lightning

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.