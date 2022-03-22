Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Roth Capital in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Limbach in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Limbach alerts:

Shares of Limbach stock opened at $6.45 on Monday. Limbach has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $12.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Limbach had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 10.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMB. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Limbach during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,341,000. North Run Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,861,000. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Limbach by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 456,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 285,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 978,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after buying an additional 256,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Company Profile (Get Rating)

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.