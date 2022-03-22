LiqTech International (LIQT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ LIQT opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. LiqTech International has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $10.17. The company has a market cap of $105.70 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56.

In other news, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton acquired 12,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $76,070.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton acquired 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $77,916.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 63,974 shares of company stock valued at $346,293. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIQT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 12.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 2,451.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 36,067 shares during the last quarter. 55.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiqTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.

