Litecoin (LTC) Price Hits $121.18 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $121.18 or 0.00282984 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a market cap of $8.47 billion and $1.14 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00014430 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000963 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000442 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,899,069 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

