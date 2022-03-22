Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) shares rose 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.46 and last traded at $32.15. Approximately 171,586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,677,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.25.
LAC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 57.43 and a quick ratio of 57.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -99.88 and a beta of 1.19.
Lithium Americas Company Profile (NYSE:LAC)
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
