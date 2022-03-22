LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Gap Down to $25.12

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.12, but opened at $24.47. LivePerson shares last traded at $24.47, with a volume of 198 shares changing hands.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on LivePerson from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $55.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.30.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. The firm had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Norman M. Osumi sold 1,799 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $42,312.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $217,940.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,683 shares of company stock worth $635,186. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter worth $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LivePerson by 249.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in LivePerson by 31.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in LivePerson by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter.

About LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

