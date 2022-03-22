LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.40% of LiveRamp worth $13,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,418,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,029,000 after purchasing an additional 46,845 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $916,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $38.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.42 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.52.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

In other news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $188,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

