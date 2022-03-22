Lobstex (LOBS) Trading Up 26.2% Over Last Week

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 75.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $970,906.39 and $342,716.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 127.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 44.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,310,310 coins and its circulating supply is 23,234,884 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

