Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.80 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) to report $15.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin reported sales of $16.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year sales of $66.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.87 billion to $66.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $67.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.80 billion to $68.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LMT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $716,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 26,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $1,865,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT opened at $440.00 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $404.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

