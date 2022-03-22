Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.80 Billion

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMTGet Rating) to report $15.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin reported sales of $16.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year sales of $66.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.87 billion to $66.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $67.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.80 billion to $68.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LMT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $716,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 26,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $1,865,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT opened at $440.00 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $404.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.