Loews (NYSE:L) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.04

Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.04 and last traded at $63.99, with a volume of 1001643 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.26.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.90.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 4.13%.

In other news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $185,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $261,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,042. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Loews by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Loews by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 31,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 41,435 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile (NYSE:L)

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

