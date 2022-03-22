LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.15.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LOGC shares. William Blair lowered LogicBio Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on LogicBio Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

LOGC opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.35. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

LogicBio Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LOGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a negative net margin of 739.91%. On average, analysts expect that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $428,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 59.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 20,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 99.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $419,000. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

