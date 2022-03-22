Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 309.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 43.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 49.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UL traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.68. The stock had a trading volume of 192,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,168,769. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $61.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4873 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UL. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

