Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRBN. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,215. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.82 and a fifty-two week high of $176.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.10.

