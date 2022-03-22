Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 22,224 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,000. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.4% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Bank of Marin raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.84. The company had a trading volume of 403,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,389,969. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $176.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.01.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

