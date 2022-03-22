Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,943 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.34.

Shares of PANW traded up $21.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $598.24. The stock had a trading volume of 85,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,459. The company’s fifty day moving average is $524.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $516.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.72 and a 52 week high of $598.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total transaction of $13,954,917.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,376 shares of company stock worth $30,444,888. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

