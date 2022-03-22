Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 86,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,562,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,589,000 after buying an additional 202,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,686,000 after purchasing an additional 300,112 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,789,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,631,000 after purchasing an additional 76,580 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,641,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,362,000 after purchasing an additional 179,047 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,924,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,251,000 after purchasing an additional 43,015 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.23. 61,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,385. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.35. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.10 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

