Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.50 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.61.

PayPal stock traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.11. 799,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,594,836. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

