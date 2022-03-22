Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.87 Million in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,280 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,156,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,780,000 after acquiring an additional 458,896 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,957,000 after acquiring an additional 348,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,394,000 after acquiring an additional 475,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,043,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,200,000 after acquiring an additional 45,534 shares during the last quarter.

ESGD traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,264. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.90 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.08.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

