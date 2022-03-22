Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.58 Million in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,295,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,791,000 after buying an additional 403,831 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 572.6% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 295,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after purchasing an additional 251,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,186,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,629,000 after acquiring an additional 193,191 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,212,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,034.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 204,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after acquiring an additional 186,054 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.15. 73,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,016. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $114.51 and a 52 week high of $132.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.64.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

