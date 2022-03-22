Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.70 Million in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 233,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,825,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,587,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $106.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,910,985. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.98 and a 12-month high of $116.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.18 and a 200-day moving average of $113.01.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

