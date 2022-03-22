Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $3.81 Million in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,000. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF comprises 1.3% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,565,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 501,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,086,000 after acquiring an additional 39,319 shares during the period. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,128. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.01. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $84.66 and a twelve month high of $106.97.

