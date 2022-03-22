Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $3.88 Million in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,584 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,000. CVS Health comprises 1.3% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $460,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,407 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,858 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $107.11. The stock had a trading volume of 135,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,899,679. The stock has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.53. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $71.70 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,488 shares of company stock valued at $16,066,075. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

