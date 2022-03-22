Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $4.75 Million in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 80,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.7% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 109,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C J Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 77,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.86. 1,637,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,966,572. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.44. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $50.41 and a 1 year high of $68.18.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.