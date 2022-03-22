Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter worth $909,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 278.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ABB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.12.

Shares of ABB traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.40. 159,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,552. The company has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.16. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $30.07 and a one year high of $39.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.537 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

