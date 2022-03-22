Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BABA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.12.

BABA traded up $12.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.40. 2,074,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,142,344. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $245.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

