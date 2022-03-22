Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.74 Million Investment in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 129,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,000. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 234.2% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000.

NASDAQ:ICLN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.31. The company had a trading volume of 307,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,021,827. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.22. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $25.80.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

