Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.78 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,899,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,830,703. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.68. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.54 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.