Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.64.

AVGO stock traded up $8.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $610.07. The company had a trading volume of 47,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,242. The firm has a market cap of $249.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $582.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $565.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

