Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 168,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,511,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 3.0% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,463 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,451,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,665,000 after buying an additional 1,620,804 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,260,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,770,000 after buying an additional 1,562,716 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35,873.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,349,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,884,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,068 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.83. 4,150,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

