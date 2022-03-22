Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,925 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 18.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,220,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $351,129,000 after purchasing an additional 649,818 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 14.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,145,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $261,737,000 after purchasing an additional 407,889 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 10.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,598,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $216,219,000 after purchasing an additional 235,796 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,499,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $124,738,000 after purchasing an additional 49,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 0.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,248,378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $103,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,036,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMS stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $74.93. 9,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,410. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.74. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $72.04 and a one year high of $96.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.98.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.32. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

