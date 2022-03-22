Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,872 CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 13.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,350,000 after buying an additional 1,877,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 62.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,329,000 after buying an additional 1,322,792 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 33,122.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,126,000 after buying an additional 877,419 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,070,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,631,148,000 after buying an additional 576,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 52.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,613,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,921,000 after buying an additional 556,532 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyrusOne stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.28. The company had a trading volume of 112,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,902. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.07 and a 12-month high of $90.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.85 and its 200-day moving average is $85.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37.

CyrusOne ( NASDAQ:CONE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 990.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.03.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

