Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 24,998 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 209.0% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

MRK traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,821,010. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The company has a market cap of $199.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.70%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.