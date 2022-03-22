Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 27,577 SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,000. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF makes up 1.3% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

QUS traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.81. The stock had a trading volume of 104,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,935. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $108.11 and a one year high of $131.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.35.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.