Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 96,767 iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 96,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 233,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after buying an additional 19,085 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $210,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $263,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSC traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.92. 3,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,190. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $28.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

