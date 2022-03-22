Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.99 Million Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,947 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 22,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,550 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $62,927.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,289 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $4.84 on Tuesday, hitting $216.33. 1,130,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,030,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.82 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

