Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,277,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 1.8% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.03. The company had a trading volume of 17,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,490. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.19 and its 200-day moving average is $102.57. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91.

