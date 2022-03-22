Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EAGG traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.45. 944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,687. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.54 and a 1 year high of $56.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.35.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.