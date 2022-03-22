Loopring [NEO] Hits Market Capitalization of $1.60 Million (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (LRN) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, CoinMex, IDAX and DragonEX. Over the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded flat against the dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Loopring [NEO] Coin Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s launch date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, DragonEX, Gate.io, CoinMex and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

