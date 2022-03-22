Lovesac (LOVE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect Lovesac to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ LOVE opened at $45.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.69 million, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.40. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $95.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.01.
In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 13,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $943,877.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 3,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $256,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,166 shares of company stock worth $1,338,001. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on LOVE. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lovesac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.
About Lovesac
The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
