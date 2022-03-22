Lovesac (LOVE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect Lovesac to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $45.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.69 million, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.40. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $95.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.01.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 13,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $943,877.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 3,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $256,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,166 shares of company stock worth $1,338,001. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 63.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 348.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 862,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOVE. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lovesac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

