Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Gap Up to $45.87

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.87, but opened at $47.55. Lovesac shares last traded at $46.87, with a volume of 351 shares trading hands.

LOVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

The firm has a market cap of $712.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.01.

In other Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 3,816 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $256,473.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $137,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,166 shares of company stock worth $1,338,001 over the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Lovesac by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

