LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Shares Down 2.7%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.61 and last traded at $22.80. 13,298 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 570,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.44.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LXU. Zacks Investment Research cut LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.78.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 110.90% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $190.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 130,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 68,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 694,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after acquiring an additional 206,440 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 29,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 329.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 164,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,825,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

