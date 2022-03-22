Lululemon Athletica (LULU) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect Lululemon Athletica to post earnings of $3.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
LULU opened at $308.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $278.00 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $318.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.88.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,744.1% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
