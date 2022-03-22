Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $39.01

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.01 and traded as low as $36.80. Lundin Energy AB (publ) shares last traded at $36.80, with a volume of 152 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on LNDNF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 384 to SEK 378 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cheuvreux lowered Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oddo Bhf lowered Lundin Energy AB (publ) to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Lundin Energy AB (publ) to a “sell” rating and set a $309.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Energy AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.80.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.57.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

