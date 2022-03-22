Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$15.00 at Raymond James

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.95% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. lowered shares of Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.80 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.01.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$12.61. 605,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,472. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$8.56 and a twelve month high of C$16.07. The stock has a market cap of C$9.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.60.

In other news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total transaction of C$349,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 271,263 shares in the company, valued at C$3,161,760.15. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 300,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.89 per share, with a total value of C$2,965,740.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 95,422,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$943,329,707.89.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

