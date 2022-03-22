LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) PT Set at €746.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) has been given a €746.00 ($819.78) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €787.00 ($864.84) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €820.00 ($901.10) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($747.25) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €770.00 ($846.15) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €781.00 ($858.24) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €770.36 ($846.55).

MC opened at €633.20 ($695.82) on Tuesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of €195.45 ($214.78) and a 12-month high of €260.55 ($286.32). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €664.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of €675.36.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

