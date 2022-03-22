LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Downgraded by Bank of America

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $108.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $107.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.92% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.75.
LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $104.94 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.32 and its 200-day moving average is $95.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,344,000 after buying an additional 431,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,795,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,753,000 after purchasing an additional 44,519 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
