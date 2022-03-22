LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Downgraded by Bank of America

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $108.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $107.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.75.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $104.94 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.32 and its 200-day moving average is $95.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,344,000 after buying an additional 431,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,795,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,753,000 after purchasing an additional 44,519 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

