M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Gap Down to $43.62

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.62, but opened at $42.68. M.D.C. shares last traded at $42.13, with a volume of 737 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on M.D.C. from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.62 and its 200-day moving average is $49.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.45.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.31). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 85,920 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 33.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 421,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,308,000 after purchasing an additional 106,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,808,000 after acquiring an additional 361,931 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in M.D.C. by 7.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC)

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.